Hardik Pandya's message for fans after being named Ahmedabad IPL team's captain

Hardik Pandya, who is set to lead the Ahmedabad franchise in IPL 2022, shared a special video message for his fans on his Twitter handle on Saturday.

"Kem cho Ahmedabad," Pandya captioned the video. He said that he was "super excited to start this new journey with the Ahmedabad IPL team. "Just wanted to take this opportunity to thank the owners, the management for putting their faith in me as the captain of this team. It's a new era for us and I am excited for what lies ahead," he was seen as saying in the video message.

Pandya promised that the Ahmedabad team will always fight and give its all. He also welcomed Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill into the team. Watch his message here:

Kem cho Ahmedabad 👋😊 pic.twitter.com/ZsuaX6PADY — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) January 22, 2022

The new Ahmedabad franchise is set to participate in IPL 2022. The franchise, which is yet to be officially named, also announced that it has picked Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill for the IPL 2022 season ahead of the mega auction slated to happen in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

Pandya left the five-time IPL champions - Mumbai Indians - to lead the newly formed Ahmedabad team in the next season of the IPL.

Ahmedabad and Lucknow teams pick players

In October last year, the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group and equity investment firm CVC Capital Partners had bagged the two new IPL franchises.

While Sanjiv Goenka-owned RPSG Ventures made the highest bid of Rs 7,090 crore for Lucknow, Irelia Company Pte Ltd (CVC Capital Partners) bid Rs 5,625 crore for a team which will be based out of Ahmedabad, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had said in a release.

Both teams have now announced the names of three players that they have drafted ahead of the auction.

Director of Cricket of the Ahmedabad franchise, Vikram Solanki, announced that the CVC-owned Ahmedabad have picked Hardik Pandya and Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan for Rs 15 crore each while shelling out Rs 7 crore for batter Shubman Gill,

The RPSG group owned Lucknow franchise signed KL Rahul for Rs 17 crore, Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis for Rs 9.2 crore and uncapped leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi for Rs 4 crore.

