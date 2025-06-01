'He can make me bankrupt in a second': Aamir Khan says he’s clueless about his money, trusts CA completely

Despite a reported net worth of $770 million, actor Aamir Khan says he has no idea how much money he actually has or where it's invested.

In a candid appearance on Raj Shamani’s podcast, the Bollywood superstar revealed that he places full financial control in the hands of one man: his longtime chartered accountant, Vimal Parekh.

“Aap mujhe poochhoge ki mere paas kitne paise hain, toh main jawab nahi de paunga,” Khan admitted. “Main loss mein hoon ya profit mein, mujhe pata bhi nahi.”

Calling Parekh a "mother figure" who both protects and tortures him, Aamir said the CA has handled his finances from the start of his career.

“Vimal mujhe agar aaj ke din kangaal karna chahe, toh ek second mein kar lega. Aur main usse rok bhi nahi paunga,” Khan said, adding, “I trust him 100%.”

While Khan acknowledged having no personal interest in managing his money, his confession about such total financial dependence has sparked curiosity—especially given the staggering scale of his wealth.

As of 2025, Khan is estimated to be worth around ₹6,000 crore, placing him among the richest actors in the world. His fortune comes from blockbuster films, production profits, endorsement deals, and luxury real estate holdings in both Mumbai and Beverly Hills.

Khan is currently preparing for the theatrical release of Sitaare Zameen Par on June 20, which he says will skip streaming platforms entirely. “Main sirf ek cheez pe dhyan de raha hoon—theatrical,” he told Shamani, taking aim at the current OTT-first model.