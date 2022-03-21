'He is Aatmanirbhar': Anand Mahindra shares his Monday motivation

Mahindra Group chairperson and Padma awardee Anand Mahindra shared a heartwarming video of a 19-year-old boy on Twitter which has gone viral, and called it his Monday motivation.

Mahindra shared the 2 minute 20-second-long video and tweeted, “This is indeed inspiring. But you know what my Monday Motivation is? The fact that he is so independent and refuses the offer of a ride. He doesn’t need help. He is Aatmanirbhar!”

This is indeed inspiring. But you know what my #MondayMotivation is? The fact that he is so independent & refuses the offer of a ride. He doesn’t need help. He is Aatmanirbhar! https://t.co/8H1BV4v5Mr — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 21, 2022

The video, originally shared by filmmaker Vinod Kapri, shows the 19-year-old boy running along the road.

Kapri tweeted, “This is PURE GOLD. Last night at 12 o’clock on the road of Noida, I saw this boy running very fast with a bag on his shoulder. I thought he would be in some trouble and I should offer him a lift. However, he declined my repeated offers. You will fall in love with this child if you listen to the reason.”

The video has garnered 6.4 million views and over 69,400 thousand retweets so far. In the video, the boy, Pradeep Mehra, refuses any help when Kapri offers him a lift. He says that he runs 10 km from Noida Sector 16 to Barola every night. His mother is unwell and currently hospitalised.

Mehra, who hails from Uttarakhand and works in McDonalds, says, "I always run on my way back home. I work in McDonalds, Sector 16. I run back home at night because otherwise I don’t get time to run otherwise.” He added that he jogs because he wants "to join the army".

“In the mornings, I’m not able to wake up and run, as I have to go to work by 8 am and cook food,” Mehra says in the video.

Kapri tells Mehra that the clip may go viral on the internet. He replies, “Who will recognise me?” Mehra then tells him, “If it goes viral, it’s okay. I’m not doing anything wrong.”

