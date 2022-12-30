Heeraben Modi passes away: PM Modi carries out last rites in Gandhinagar; tributes pour in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi carried out the last rites of his mother Heeraben Modi in Gujarat’s capital city Gandhinagar on Friday. The centenarian’s last rites took place at Gandhinagar’s Sector 30 cremation ground. His brother Somabhai Modi and other family members were also present.

PM Modi carried the mortal remains of his mother for the last rites on Friday morning.

Sources within the Prime Minister’s family thanked citizens for their prayers and requested them to continue with their pre-decided schedule and commitments. The sources said, “We thank everyone for their prayers in these tough times. It is our humble request to everyone to keep the departed soul in their thoughts and continue with their pre-decided schedule and commitments. That would be a befitting tribute to Hiraba.”

Heeraben Modi dies: Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries the mortal remains of his mother (Image: Gopi Maniar/India Today)

Heeraba death: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gandhinagar (Image: Gopi Maniar/India Today)

The internet was flooded with tributes for the departed soul. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted in Hindi, “Received the sad news of the demise of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s mother. May God give the departed soul a place in his holy feet and give courage to Shri Narendra Modi ji and all his family members in these moments of pain. Om Shanti!”

प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी की माता जी के निधन का दुखद समाचार मिला।



ईश्वर दिवंगत पुण्यात्मा को श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें एवं श्री @narendramodi जी और उनके परिवार के समस्त सदस्यों को पीड़ा के इन क्षणों में साहस दें।



ॐ शांति! — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 30, 2022

Congress' Rahul Gandhi, who is currently on the Bharat Jodo Yatra, said in a tweet in Hindi, "The news of the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Mrs. Hira Ba is extremely sad. At this difficult time, I extend my deepest condolences and love to him and his family."

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद मोदी जी की माताजी, श्रीमती हीरा बा के निधन का समाचार अत्यंत दुःखद है।



इस मुश्किल समय में, मैं उन्हें और उनके परिजनों को अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएं और प्यार व्यक्त करता हूं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 30, 2022

Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Former Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu, poet Dr Kumar Vishvas, Congress Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi, union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, and Smriti Irani also paid their last respects to the departed soul.

एक पुत्र के लिए माँ पूरी दुनिया होती है। माँ का निधन पुत्र के लिए असहनीय और अपूरणीय क्षति होती है।



आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी की पूज्य माता जी का निधन अत्यंत दुःखद है।



प्रभु श्री राम दिवंगत पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान प्रदान करें।



ॐ शांति! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 30, 2022

Sad to know about the passing away of @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji loving mother #HeerabaModi She lived 100 years of purposeful life,as a proud mother to see how her son is leading our motherland with https://t.co/W92UxHN6JL Shanti Condolences #HeerabenModi #HeerabenModiPassedAway — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) December 30, 2022

My heartfelt condolences to the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on the loss of his beloved mother. May ishwar bestow his blessings and strength upon the family in this hour of grief. — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) December 30, 2022

PM @narendramodi जी की माताश्री हीरा बा का निधन अत्यंत पीड़ाजनक समाचार है। व्यक्ति के जीवन में माँ का स्थान विशेष होता है।



ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करती हूँ कि दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान प्रदान करें और प्रधानमंत्री जी व उनके परिवार को दुःख सहने की शक्ति दें।



ॐ शांति🙏 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) December 30, 2022

प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी की परम् पूज्यनीय माँ हीराबेन जी के गोलोक गमन का समाचार अत्यंत दुःखद है। यह हम सभी के लिए एक अपूरणीय क्षति हैं।



ईश्वर पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दे व परिजनों को इस दुःख को सहन करने की शक्ति दे।



ॐ शांति ! https://t.co/Y7eI5wnSP8 — Narendra Singh Tomar (@nstomar) December 30, 2022

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati offered her condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his family. She tweeted in Hindi, “Extremely saddened by the news of the demise of Heeraben, mother of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. My deepest condolences to his entire family. May nature give him and all his loved ones the strength to bear this loss.”

प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी की माता श्रीमती हीराबेन के निधन हो जाने की खबर अति-दुःखद। उनके पूरे परिवार के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदना। कुदरत उन्हें एवं उनके सभी चाहने वालों को इस दुःख को सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करे। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 30, 2022

Heeraben died at around 03:30 am today. She was admitted to Ahmedabad’s UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre due to health issues earlier this week.

