'Here's how we made it': Dubai airline Emirates releases behind-the-scenes footage of Burj Khalifa ad

After much speculation, Dubai-based carrier Emirates has released footage of the behind-the-scenes of its viral ad filmed atop the world's tallest building -- Burj Khalifa. "Real or fake? A lot of you have asked this question and we're here to answer it. Here's how we made it to the top of the world's tallest building, the @BurjKhalifa," said an Emirates tweet.

The new advertisement features an Emirates cabin crew member in full uniform standing tall on the tip of Burj Khalifa by Emaar at 828 metres above the ground. She joins only a handful of individuals who have had stood at the pinnacle of the world's tallest building - including Tom Cruise and the Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The 30-second clip opens with a close up of the cabin crew holding up message boards in a nod to the famous scene in the 2003 cult hit "Love Actually". As the camera pans out, audiences soon find that the crew, with her red Emirates hat and uniform, standing at the very top of Burj Khalifa by Emaar, giving audiences a panoramic view of Dubai's skyline.

Contrary to speculations, the behind-the-scenes of the viral ad reveals it was filmed without any green screen or special effects. "A casting call was put out to Emirates’ very own cabin crew team and while there were some willing and capable candidates, a professional skydiving instructor (Nicole Smith-Ludvik) was cast to ensure the highest levels of safety," a statement said.

At the height of 828 metre, Smith-Ludvik had a reduced circumference space of only 1.2 metres to carry out that stunt.

The footage shows Burj Khalifa building and the female cabin crew member (Smith-Ludvik) standing on its top, saying: "Hi mom, I am on top of the world."

The video caption further says "even filming on top of the world -- The Burj Khalifa by Emaar is the World's tallest building at 828 metres -- took rigorous planning and a strict safety protocol. From level 160, we climbed for over an hour to reach the top to make one of the highest ads ever filmed".

Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline, said Emirates has always looked to challenge the norm and push boundaries at Emirates. "We do it every day through our innovative services, our best in class product and of course through our advertising. The calm and confidence of the cabin crew you see in the ad is an embodiment of our frontline team, serving travellers and ensuring their safety."

The airline said throughout filming and in preparation of the shoot, safety remained the main priority. "A custom platform with an attached pole was built at the top for the protagonist to stand on. She was attached to the pole as well as two other different points directly to the pinnacle, through a hidden harness under the Emirates uniform."

At 828 metres above ground, this marks one of the highest ads ever filmed and was conceptualised and directed by Emirates' in-house brand team, with the help of Prime Productions AMG, based in Dubai.