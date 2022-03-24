Hotel cancels man’s reservation due to J&K ID; Delhi Police reacts

Video of a person allegedly being denied hotel reservation as his ID card was from Jammu and Kashmir has been doing the rounds across social media platforms. The video, posted by the national spokesperson of J&K Students Association Nasir Khuehami, shows a woman who seems to be a front desk employee says that she can’t give the customer a reservation since the police has asked them to not accept IDs from Jammu and Kashmir.

Khuehami shared the one minute 51-second-long video and tweeted, “Impact of Kashmir Files on ground. Delhi hotel denies accommodation to Kashmiri man, despite [providing] ID and other documents. Is being Kashmiri a crime?”

The woman in the video calls her senior and tells the customer afterwards that, “We have been asked by the police not to accept IDs from Jammu and Kashmir.”

Soon after this video went viral on social media, Delhi Police clarified that they had not issued any such directions. Delhi Police tweeted, “A purported video is viral on social media wherein a person is being denied hotel reservation due to his J&K ID. The reason for cancellation is being given as direction from police. It is clarified that no such direction has been given by Delhi Police.”

It is clarified that no such direction has been given by Delhi Police.

They further added some netizens are trying to discredit the police force by posting such videos and that this can attract penalties.