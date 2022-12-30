‘I am Rishabh Pant’: Indian wicketkeeper told bus driver who saved his life

Rishabh Pant accident news: As shocking details keep emerging in the Rishabh Pant car mishap, the bus driver who saved the Indian wicketkeeper said that Pant stated that he is Rishabh Pant, the Indian cricketer responsible for India’s victory against Australia in the 2021 Gabba Test. The bus driver, Sushil, was the first person to reach the accident and he also pulled out the cricketer from the car.

Sushil rushed to the vehicle and broke the windshield to rescue the star cricketer. He said the cricketer was badly injured and was walking with a limp after the near-fatal accident. The bus driver said he was coming from the Haridwar side and Pant from the Delhi side. This is when Sushil saw Pant’s car hitting a divider and applied brakes to help the Indian cricketer. According to India Today, Pant’s car broke the divider barricade and skid for about 200 metres.

Commenting on Rishabh Pant’s accident, the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) said that Pant has received two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe, and suffered abrasion injuries on his back. The BCCI furthermore said that Pant will undergo MRI scans at Max Hospital Dehradun to ascertain the extent of his injuries and decide on the further course of treatment.

The world’s richest cricketing body furthermore noted, “The BCCI is in constant touch with Rishabh’s family while the Medical Team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating Rishabh. The board will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase.”

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) secretary Siddharth Sahib Singh said, “We are all concerned but thankfully he is stable. We at DDCA are keeping a tab and wish him a speedy recovery.”

