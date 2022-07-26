Income Tax return filing: Netizens seek deadline extension; share choicest memes 

As the deadline to file income tax returns (ITR) inches closer, netizens have requested the Income Tax department and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to extend the ITR filing deadline for assessment year 2022-23. A hashtag -- Extend_Due_Date_Immediately -- was also trending on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

A user wrote, “#Extend_Due_Date_Immediately Tax professionals are not machines. They are working under a lot of stress and tension. Fix August 31 for non-audit returns for ever.”

#Extend_Due_Date_Immediately Tax professionals are not machines. They are working under a lot of stress and tension. Fix 31st August for non audit returns for ever. — K K Atal (@kkatal88) July 26, 2022

Some users also shared absolutely hilarious memes to vent their frustration. From Panchayat season 2’s Bhushan to MS Dhoni’s iconic scene featuring Disha Patani and the late Sushant Singh Rajput, here’s how the Internet reacted

Earlier this month, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj told news agency PTI that the government is not considering an extension of the July 31 deadline to file ITRs.

He said, “People thought that routine now is that dates will be extended. So, they were a little slow in filing the returns initially but now on a daily basis, we are getting between 15 lakh to 18 lakh returns. This will slightly go up to 25 lakh to 30 lakh returns.”

As per the income tax department, more than 3 crore income tax returns for assessment year 2022-23 have been filed on the online ITR filing portal till July 25. The department tweeted, “More than 3 crore ITRs for AY 2022-23 have been filed on e-filing portal till July 25, 2022. The due date to file ITR for AY 2022-23 is July 31, 2022. We urge you to file your ITR at the earliest, if not filed as yet.”

The department acknowledged taxpayers faced issues in accessing the e-filing portal. The income tax department said on its Twitter account that Infosys is taking ‘proactive measures’ to deal with the ‘irregular traffic’ on the portal.

