India Meteorological Department's Twitter handle hacked

The Twitter handle of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) was hacked on Saturday evening. A spam tweet about non-fungible token (NFT) was put out from the handle, tagging many other Twitter users.



It was not immediately clear who was behind the hacking.

The incident comes at a time when IMD's Twitter handle has been attracting a lot of traffic due to the ongoing intense heatwave in parts of India.

"The Twitter handle has been hacked and we are trying to restore it," IMD Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.