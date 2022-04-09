India Meteorological Department's Twitter handle hacked

scorecardresearch
The incident comes at a time when IMD's Twitter handle has been attracting a lot of traffic due to the ongoing intense heatwave in parts of India.

The Twitter handle of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) was hacked on Saturday evening. A spam tweet about non-fungible token (NFT) was put out from the handle, tagging many other Twitter users.
    
It was not immediately clear who was behind the hacking.

"The Twitter handle has been hacked and we are trying to restore it," IMD Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

