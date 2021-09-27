India thanks New York authorities for support in returning over 150 antiquities

The Indian government has thanked the New York District Attorney office for its excellent support in returning over 150 antiquities to the country and appreciated its role to enhance the Indo-US people-to-people links and cultural understanding through restitution of the precious artefacts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought back 157 artefacts and antiquities, which were handed over to India by the US during his visit, with both he and President Joe Biden expressing commitment to strengthening efforts to combat theft, illicit trade and trafficking of cultural objects.

While nearly half of the artefacts (71) are cultural, the other half consists of figurines related to Hinduism (60), Buddhism (16) and Jainism (9), an official statement said on Saturday.

Modi conveyed his deep appreciation for the repatriation of antiquities to India by the United States.

"@IndiainNewYork deeply appreciates the role played by the Office of District Attorney of New York @ManhattanDA to enhance India-US people-to-people links & cultural understanding through restitution of #antiquities," the Consulate General of India tweeted on Sunday.

"On behalf of the Govt of India, @IndiainNewYork profusely thanks the Office of District Attorney of #NewYork County @ManhattanDA & its restitution team for their excellent support in return of #antiquities to #India. Look forward to their continued support," it said.

The list of 157 artefacts includes a diverse set of items ranging from the one-and-a-half metre bas relief panel of Revanta in sandstone of the 10th CE to the 8.5 cm tall, exquisite bronze Nataraja from the 12th CE.

