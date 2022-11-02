India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match: Rohit Sharma gets out at 2 runs, KL Rahul after half-century; check Twitter reactions

Social media is abuzz with memes and angry reactions after Team India captain Rohit Sharma got out for 2 in the ongoing match against Shakib al Hasan-led Bangladesh in Australia's Adelaide Oval. The over was bowled by Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud and he bowled a short ball. Sharma tried to play the ramp shot but was unable to do so.

While some users shared hilarious memes on Sharma's dismal innings in the match, others expressed how frustrated they were with Sharma's constantly abysmal performance. A Twitter user even compared Sharma and Kohli and wrote, "Rohit Sharma has to remember why Virat had eclipsed him to be the captain in the first place! Lack of consistency has always been his bane despite the huge talent and it's come back to haunt him!"

While Sharma became the butt of jokes on Twitter, KL Rahul got praise from the netizens. Rahul was praised he got his fifty in today's match, after which Bangladesh's Shakib al Hasan took his wicket.

Cricketer Irfan Pathan wrote, "Brilliant form KL Rahul. Indian batting looks more formidable now!" Author and corporate speaker Vikram Sathaye tweeted, "Well played KL Rahul! When the world is putting pressure on you it's not easy, but you did it! Hope things get better and better from here on."

Users also shared hilarious memes on the same.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav got run out by Shakib al Hasan after a score of 30 runs off 15 balls.The playing 11 on India’s side include Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel and Deepak Hooda.

Bangladesh’s squad comprises Shakib al Hasan (captain), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraj, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Litton Das, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Yasir Ali, Nasum Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman.

