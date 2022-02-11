India vs West Indies Third ODI: Kohli goes for duck; netizens can't keep calm

Virat Kohli got out without scoring a single run in the third ODI of the India vs West Indies series. Kohli's performance in the ODI series has left Twitteratis enraged with some calling for the batsman to retire from the sport altogether.
India had won the toss and decided to bat first in the third ODI against West Indies. The Indian team had an abysmal start to their innings as star batsmen Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli both got out in the third over. Both were dismissed by West Indies seamer Alzarri Joseph.
Opener Rohit Sharma was bowled out by Joseph at 13 while Virat Kohli was caught by wicketkeeper Shai Hope for null. Later, Shikhar Dhawan got out after scoring 10 runs. As of writing this story, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer are holding the fort. India had managed to score 46 runs for 3 wickets in 12.2 overs with the West Indies side yet to bat.
Virat Kohli has only managed to score 26 runs in the ODI series against West Indies. Kohli had scored 8 runs in the first ODI and 18 runs in the second ODI. Though the Indian cricket team did manage to win both these matches against the West Indies cricket team. India is currently leading the series 2-0.
Fans were not happy with Kohli's performance in the match. They have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment, while some are clowning on the cricketer, a few are calling for Kohli to retire from the sport. Here are a few reactions:
