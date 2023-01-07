Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant undergoes surgery in Mumbai, responding well to treatment

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has successfully undergone surgery on January 6 at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, according to the BCCI sources. The surgery was performed by doctor Dinshaw Pardilwala, the head of the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director of Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service, and his team yesterday afternoon, the sources told India Today. Pant will be kept under observation for 3 to 4 days at the hospital in Mumbai.

The batter had his initial treatment for a ligament injury on his knee in Dehradun's Max Hospital after which he was flown to Mumbai. India Today reported that the Indian player is responding well to his treatment.

Pant met with a road accident on December 30 while he was driving from Delhi to Roorkee. His car rammed into the divider and toppled to the other side of the road. Soon after the batter was rescued by locals and dragged out, his Mercedes car got engulfed in flames. Photos on the internet suggested that Pant was seriously hurt, the reports were confirmed by the BCCI medical team.

Pant was shifted to Mumbai for additional treatment.

Pant met his rescuers in Dehradun's hospital premises before he left for Mumbai in the presence of his mother.

Recovery wishes from Team India to Bollywood actors poured in for his speedy recovery. India's Olympic gold medal winner Abhinav Bindra asked the BCCI on a public forum to provide Pant with psychological help after the harrowing incident.

Actors Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher even met Pant in Dehradun.

The wicketkeeper is expected to be away from cricket for a long time. He might also miss the ODI World Cup.

(With inputs from Nitin Kumar Srivastava)



Also read: Rishabh Pant health update: Cricketer to be shifted to Mumbai for further treatment

Also read: Rishabh Pant to be shifted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai via air ambulance for treatment: BCCI