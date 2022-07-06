Instagramdown: Netizens share memes as Instagram’s DM service hit 

Meta-backed social app Instagram has been facing some glitches since last evening. The issue persisted till Wednesday morning as 985 complaints were reported vis-à-vis the platform as of 11:25 am on Wednesday, according to downdetector.in.

52 per cent users reported issues related to the app, 39 per cent reported server connection-related issues while 9 per cent faced login-related problems. Soon after this news became viral, netizens started sharing rib-tickling memes.

This is a partial outage for Instagram as all other features are working fine and there have been no complaints regarding them so far. Users also reported similar issues with Facebook Messenger. Meta has not yet commented on the outage.