IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans becomes first Indian team to unveil logo in Metaverse

Ahmedabad-based Indian Premier League (IPL) team Gujarat Titans on Sunday revealed their logo. The logo was unveiled in a virtual space named 'The Titans Dugout' in the Metaverse.

Gujarat Titans, in a social media post, described ‘The Titans Dugout’ as a place where “(the) fans are at the Centre; This is your Zone, you Space!”.

It added that the Dugout is a space where the Titans and their fans will meet and interact “seamlessly” and like never before.

The team also shared a video in Head Coach Ashish Nehra, Captain Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill revealed the logo in the Metaverse

Here is what the Gujarat Titans' logo looks like:

Gujarat Titans, which make its debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, with this launch has become the first sports franchise in India to introduce a dedicated virtual space for its fans and players.

Gujarat Titans' has marquee players like Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, and Lockie Ferguson. The team also includes players such as David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill. Lucknow Super Giants is the other IPL to make its debut in the 15th Edition of the tournament. KL Rahul will be at the helm of affairs in Lucknow Super Giants.

At the IPL Mega Auction, Gujarat Titans bought 23 players, of which 8 are foreign players. Gujarat Titans retained players like Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan whereas Lucknow Super Giants retained players like KL Rahul, Ravi Bishnoi and Marcus Stoinis.

