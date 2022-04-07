IPL 2022: LSG vs DC live streaming; When, where, how to watch on TV, online

Delhi Capitals will be taking on Lucknow Super Giants in the 15th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. This is the first time that these two sides are playing against each other in the IPL, as this is the debut season of the Lucknow team.

The match is important, particularly for Delhi Capital which would be looking to go back to the winning way after facing defeat in their previous match against Gujarat Titans, the other team that has made its debut this season.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) would be looking to score a winning hat-trick having defeated Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous two games. In LSG's debut match, it had lost to Gujarat Titans. Lucknow Super Giants is led by Indian cricketer KL Rahul.

The Lucknow team is currently fifth in the table, while Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals is in seventh place.

The match between Delhi Capital vs Lucknow Super Giants will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai Maharashtra.

When to watch live coverage of IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC)?

This crucial match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals will begin at 7:30 pm on Thursday, April 7. While the toss for the LSG vs DC match will be held at 7:00 pm. This is the only IPL match scheduled for today.

How to watch match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals?

IPL fans can watch the match on their television sets or they can Live-stream on their devices. They can also check the scorecards and latest updates about the match on India Today and AajTak website.

Where to watch live coverage of IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals?

Like all matches this IPL season, the Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals game will be broadcast live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

Where to live stream IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals?

IPL fans can live stream Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants on Disney+Hotstar. Live stream of the SRH vs LSG match will begin at 7:30 pm today.

