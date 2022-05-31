IPL 2022: RCB, CSK, Virat Kohli, MSD rule #CricketTwitter trends this season 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has grabbed the top spot among most tweeted-about teams. RCB is followed closely by Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which has picked up the IPL trophy four times, and five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI).

They were followed by Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), as per the Twitter release regarding the same. Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT), which was the champion this year, also managed to make as the most tweeted-about team.

Talking of players, former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli became the most tweeted-about player this season and former Team India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni followed closely. Dhoni was the second most tweeted-about player due to his return to CSK’s captaincy and classic finisher against Mumbai Indians.

Most tweeted emojis include lion emoji, which was popular in CSK conversations and yellow and blue hearts which reflect support for CSK and MI respectively. Fire and laughing with tears emoji suggest the season was full of excitement and fun conversations for fans.

Exclusive #OnlyonTwitter content was also curated with services likes #FanTweets with Shreyas Iyer and #GOATTweets with Harsha Bhogle in a bid to entertain cricket enthusiasts with off-field moments with cricketers and commentators.

In a bid to enhance fans’ experience on the platform, Twitter experimented with various features like India only, Cricket tab and Cricket Twitter Community. An India only experiment and the Cricket Tab served as a one-stop portal for cricket updates including live scorecard and ball-by-ball updates.

Cricket Twitter Community gave the fans an opportunity to share the most gripping moments from the matches besides helping cricket enthusiasts connect with like-minded people. Twitter has identified all the top trends on the basis of the total number of tweets from March 26 to May 30 this year.

Cricket also ruled Twitter trends as 4.4 million Indians sent out 96.2 million tweets about the sport between January 2021-January 2022.

Also read: IPL 2022: Harsh Goenka lists down reasons behind tournament’s low TV ratings

Also read: Jay Shah announces Rs 1.25 cr prize money for 'unsung heroes' of IPL 2022