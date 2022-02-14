scorecardresearch
IPL auction 2022: Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants name their maiden squads

While Gujarat Titans will be led by Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul will be at the helm of affairs in Lucknow Super Giants.

Gujarat Titans bought 23 players, of which 8 are foreign players.

The CVC Capital Partners-backed Gujarat Titans and the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group-backed Lucknow Super Giants announced their first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) squads soon after the IPL 2022 auction was over. While Gujarat Titans will be led by Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul will be at the helm of affairs in Lucknow Super Giants.
 
Gujarat Titans bought 23 players, of which 8 are foreign players. Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, bought 21 players. Out of these 21 players, 7 are international players. Gujarat Titans retained players like Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan whereas Lucknow Super Giants retained players like KL Rahul, Ravi Bishnoi and Marcus Stoinis.
 
LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS SQUAD
 
Lucknow Super Giants bought Avesh Khan for Rs 10 crore, Jason Holder for Rs 8.75 crore, Krunal Pandya for Rs 8.25 crore, Mark Wood for Rs 7.5 crore, Quinton de Kock for Rs 6.75 crore, Deepak Hooda for Rs 5.75 crore, Manish Pandey for Rs 4.6 crore, Dushmantha Chameera for Rs 2 crore, Evin Lewis for Rs 2 crore, K Gowtham for Rs 90 lakh Shahbaz Nadeem for Rs 50 lakh, Ankit Singh Rajpoot for Rs 50 lakh, Manan Vohra for Rs 20 lakh, Ayush Badoni for Rs 20 lakh and Mohsin Khan for Rs 20 lakh.
 
GUJARAT TITANS SQUAD
 
Gujarat Titans bought Lockie Ferguson for Rs 10 crore, Mohammad Shami for Rs 6.25 crore, Yash Dayal for Rs 3.2 crore, David Miller for Rs 3 crore, Sai Kishore for Rs 3 crore, Abhinav Sadarangani for Rs 2.6 crore, Matthew Wade for Rs 2.4 crore, Jason Roy for Rs 2 crore, Wriddhiman Saha for Rs 1.9 crore, Jayant Yadav for Rs 1.70 crore, Vijay Shankar for Rs 1.40 crore, Dominic Drakes for Rs 1.10 crore, Gurkeerat Singh for Rs 50 lakh, Varun Aaron for Rs 50 lakh, Noor Ahmad for Rs 30 lakh and Pradeep Sangwan for Rs 20 lakh.
 
GUJARAT TITANS PLAYERS LIST 2022

  1. Hardik Pandya (Captain)
  2. Shubman Gill
  3. Vijay Shankar
  4. David Miller
  5. Lockie Ferguson
  6. Rahul Tewatia
  7. Abhinav Sadarangani
  8. Rashid Khan
  9. B Sai Sudharsan
  10. R Sai Kishore
  11. Jason Roy
  12. Jayant Yadav
  13. Alzarri Joseph
  14. Darshan Nalkande
  15. Pradeep Sangwan
  16. Yash Dayal
  17. Noor Ahmad
  18. Mohammad Shami
  19. Dominic Drakes
  20. Matthew Wade
  21. Varun Aaron
  22. Wriddhiman Saha
  23. Gurkeerat Singh

LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS 2022 PLAYERS LIST

  1. KL Rahul (Captain)
  2. Quinton de Kock
  3. Manish Pandey
  4. Evin Lewis
  5. Manan Vohra
  6. Marcus Stoinis
  7. Jason Holder
  8. Krunal Pandya
  9. Ayush Badoni
  10. Deepak Hooda
  11. Kyle Mayers
  12. K Gowtham
  13. Karan Sharma
  14. Ravi Bishnoi
  15. Avesh Khan
  16. Mark Wood
  17. Dushmantha Chameera
  18. Ankit Rajpoot
  19. Shahbaz Nadeem
  20. Mayank Yadav
  21. Mohsin Khan

