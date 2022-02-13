IPL Auction: Jofra Archer sold for Rs 8 cr, Tim David gets Rs 8.25 cr

Fast bowler Jofra Archer, who plays for England, was in high demand during the second and final day of the mega auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Archer, who is recovering from an injury, is unlikely to be available for IPL 2022, but this had no impact on his demand during the auction. Ultimately, Mumbai Indians were able to fend off a stiff challenge from Sunrisers Hyderabad to get the pacer for Rs 8 crore. The franchise also shelled out Rs 8.25 crore for uncapped all-rounder Tim David.

Meanwhile, West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabd for Rs 7.75 crore after a bidding war with Rajasthan Royals. Chennai Super Kings picked up New Zealand's Adam Milne and Mitchell Santner for Rs 1.9 crore each.

Mumbai Indians also bought Tymal Mills for Rs 1.5 crore, while Royal Challengers Bangalore got Australian Jason Behrendorff for Rs 75 lakh. Mumbai Indians also bought Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams for Rs 2.60 crore.

Royal Challengers Bangalore got Sherfane Rutherford for Rs 1 crore, while Chennai Super Kings picked up South African Dwaine Pretorius for Rs 50 lakh.

Some of the players from India U19 team, which won the World Cup earlier this month, were also in demand during the auction. Yash Dhull, the captain of that team, was bought for Rs 50 lakh by Delhi Capitals. Dhull is a product of Delhi Capitals Academy.

However, all-rounder Raj Angad Bawa of that team generated a lot of interest before Punjab Kings snapped the local boy for Rs 2 crore. His teammate Rajvardhan Hangargekar was bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 1.5 crore.

