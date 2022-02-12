IPL Mega Auction 2022: Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapses; auction paused

There was a medical emergency during the two-day mega auction of players for the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Bengaluru on Saturday as auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed mid-way.

While the bidding for Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga was on, Edmeades suddenly collapsed on the stage. These raised concerns among the 10 franchises and the auction had to be stopped due to the unfortunate incident.

"He (Edmeades) has been attended to by a doctor. He is doing fine, his blood pressure dropped suddenly and that was the reason for his sudden collapse. We will know more once he has a thorough check-up," news agency PTI quoted a source from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as saying.

Official broadcaster Star Sports, in an update, said that Edmeades received medical assistance and he is fine. The auction will resume at 3:30 pm.

The 60-year old Edmeades has conducted over 2,700 auctions across the globe, primarily of cars including an Aston Martin used in a James Bond film.

