IPL Mega Auction 2022: Check out top 10 most expensive players sold

IPL Mega Auction 2022 was held from February 12 to February 13 in Bengaluru. During the auction, the 10 IPL franchises spent over Rs 551 crore to buy 204 players out of which 67 were overseas cricketers.

At the end of the two-day auction, wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan emerged as the most expensive player sold. Mumbai Indian had bought Ishan Kishan for Rs 15.25 crore during Day 1. Mumbai Indians were successfully able to fend off a bidding war from SunRisers Hyderabad to buy Kishan. He will continue to play for Mumbai Indians in the 15th Edition of the IPL.

The second biggest purchase at IPL Mega Auction 2022 was for Deepak Chahar who went to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore. Avesh Khan was the expensive uncapped player sold at IPL Mega Auction 2022. Lucknow Super Giants bought Khan for Rs 10 crore.

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone was the most expensive overseas player at the IPL Mega Auction 2022. After an intense bidding war with Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Day 2 of the auction, he was bought by Punjab Kings for a whopping Rs 11.50 crore. On Day 1, Sri Lankan cricketer Wanindu Hasaranga was the most expensive foreign player sold at the auction for Rs 10.75 crore to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Here are the Top 10 most expensive players sold at IPL Mega Auction 2022:

Ishan Kishan sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore Deepak Chahar sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore Shreyas Iyer sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 12.25 crore Liam Livingstone sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 11.50 crore Shardul Thakur sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 10.75 crore Wanindu Hasaranga sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 10.75 crore Harshal Patel sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore -for Rs 10.75 crore Nicholas Pooran sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for ?10.75 crore Lockie Ferguson sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 10 crore Avesh Khan sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 10 crore

The 10 IPL franchisees are Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai Indians, and Punjab Kings.

