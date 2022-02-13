IPL Mega Auction 2022 Day 2: Check out full list of sold players, unsold players so far

Day 2 of IPL Mega Auction 2022 is currently underway. The two-day auction is being held in Bengaluru. IPL 2022 Mega Auction will conclude on Sunday, February 13. 2022.

On Day 1, the 10 IPL franchises spent above Rs 388 crore collectively to buy 74 players out of which 20 are overseas recruits. While 20 players were sold for more than $1 million (Rs 7.53 crore as per Saturday's exchange rates).

Ishan Kishan was the biggest buy of the day. Mumbai Indians bought the 24-year-old for Rs 15.25 crore. The second biggest bid of the day was for Deepak Chahar who went to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore.

Liam Livingstone has been the biggest purchase of Day 2 so far. Punjab Kings bought the all-rounder from England for Rs 11.50 crore after an intense bidding war with Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad

At IPL 2022 Auction, 10 franchises are picking their squads from a pool of 590 cricketers, with 370 Indians and 220 overseas players, for the 15th edition of the IPL. Majority of the players are still left and will go under the hammer of Day 2.

The 10 IPL franchisees are Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai Indians, and Punjab Kings.

Here is the full list of sold and unsold players at IPL 2022 Mega Auction:-

Shikhar Dhawan bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 8.5 crore Ravichandran Ashwin bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5 crore Pat Cummins bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 7.5 crore Kagiso Rabada bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 9.25 crore Trent Boult bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 8 crore Shreyas Iyer bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 12.25 crore Mohammad Shami bought by Gujarat Titans for Rs 6.25 crore Faf du Plessis bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 7 crore Quinton de Kock bought by: Lucknow Supergiants for Rs 6.75 crore David Warner bought by Delhi Capital for Rs 6.25 crore Shimron Hetmyer bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8.5 crore Manish Pandey bought by Lucknow Supergiants for Rs 4.6 crore Robin Uthappa bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 2 crore Jason Roy bought by Gujarat Titans for Rs 2 crore David Miller went Unsold Steve Smith went Unsold Suresh Raina went Unsold Devdutt Padikkal bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 7.75 crore Dwayne Bravo bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 4.40 crore Nitish Rana bought by Kolkata Knight Rider for Rs 8 crore Jason Holder bought by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8.75 crore Shakib Al Hasan went Unsold Harshal Patel bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 10.75 crore Deepak Hooda bought by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 5.75 crore Wanindu Hasanaga bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 10.75 crore Washington Sundar bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 8.75 crore Krunal Pandya bought by Lucknow Supergiants for Rs 8.25 crore Mitchell Marsh bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.50 crore Mohammad Nabi went unsold Mathew Wade went unsold Ambati Rayudu bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 6.75 crore, Ishan Kishan bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore. Dinesh Karthik bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 5.5 crore Jonny Bairstow bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 6.75 crore Wriddhiman Saha went Unsold Sam Billings went Unsold Nicholas Pooran bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 10.75 crore T Natarajan bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 4 crore Deepak Chahar bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore Umesh Yadav went unsold Prasidh Krishna bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 10 crore Lockie Ferguson bought by Gujarat Titans for Rs 10 crore Josh Hazlewood bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 7.75 crore Mark Wood bought by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 7.5 crore Shardul Thakur bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 10.75 crore Bhuvneshwar Kumar bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 4.2 crore Mustafizur Rahman bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore Adil Rashid went Unsold Mujeeb Ur Rahman went Unsold Imran Tahir went Unsold Kuldeep Yadav bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore Adam Zampa went Unsold Rahul Chahar bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 5.25 crore Yuzvendra Chahal bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 6.5 crore Amit Mishra went Unsold Rajat Patidar went Unsold Priyam Garg bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20 lakh Abhinav Sadarangani bought by Gujarat Titans for Rs 2.6 crore Dewald Brevis sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 3 crore Ashwin Hebbar bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 lakh Anmolpreet Singh went Unsold C Hari Nishaanth went Unsold Rahul Tripathi bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 8.5 crore Riyan Parag bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3.8 crore Abhishek Sharma bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 6.5 crore Sarfaraz Khan bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 lakh Shahrukh Khan bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 9 crore Shivam Mavi bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 7.25 crore Kamlesh Nagarkoti bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.10 crore Rahul Tewatia sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 9 crore Harpreet Brar bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 3.8 crore Shahbaz Ahamad bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 2.4 crore KS Bharat bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore Mohammed Azharuddeen goes Unsold Vishnu Vinod goes Unsold Vishnu Solanki goes Unsold Anuj Rawat bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 3.4 crore Prabhsimran Singh bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 60 lakh N Jagadeesan goes Unsold Sheldon Jackson bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 60 lakh Jitesh Sharma bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 20 lakh Basil Thampi sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 30 lakh Kartik Tyagi bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 4 crore Akash Deep bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 20 lakh KM Asif bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 20 lakh Avesh Khan bought by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 10 crore Ankit Singh Rajpoot bought by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 50 lakh Noor Ahmad bought by Gujarat Titans for Rs 30 lakh Murugan Ashwin sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.6 crore M Siddharth goes Unsold KC Cariappa bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 30 lakh Shreyas Gopal bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 75 lakh Jagadeesha Suchith bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20 lakh Sai Kishore bought by Gujarat Titans for Rs 3 crore Sandeep Lamichhane goes Unsold Aiden Markram bought by Sunrisers Hyderadbad for Rs 2.60 crore Ajinkya Rahane bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 1 crore Dawid Malan went Unsold Mandeep Singh bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.10 crore Marnus Labuschagne went Unsold Eoin Morgan went Unsold Aaron Finch went Unsold Saurabh Tiwary went Unsold Cheteshwar Pujara went unsold Liam Livingstone bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 11.50 crore Dominic Drakes bought by Gujarat Titans for Rs 1.10 crore Jayant Yadav bought by Gujarat Titans for Rs 1.70 crore Vijay Shankar bought by Gujarat Titans for Rs 1.40 crore Chris Jordan went Unsold Odean Smith bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 6 crore Marco Jansen bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 4.2 crore Shivam Dube bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 4 crore K Gowatham bought by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 90 lakh



The 2022 IPL Player Auctions is being live-streamed on Disney+ HotStar and is also being simultaneously broadcasted on Star Sports Networks.

(Story will be updated soon)



