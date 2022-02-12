IPL Mega Auction 2022: Shreyas Iyer, David Warner, all marquee players sold; see list

The 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) Player Mega Auction is currently underway in Bengaluru. At the IPL Mega Auction 2022, franchises are trying to outbid each other in order to get the best players to play for their sides.

On February 1, IPL's Twitter handle had posted the list of ten marquee players. These include both Indian and foreign players. All these players had a base price of Rs 2 crore. The list of Indian marquee players includes Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin, while that of foreign marquee players comprises Faf Du Plessis, David Warner, Pat Cummins, Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada and Trent Boult.

So far in IPL Mega Auction 2022, all marquee players have gone under the hammer and have been bought one or the other franchises.

Shreyas Iyer is currently the most expensive marquee player who has gone under the hammer at IPL 2022 Mega Auction. After a bidding war between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals, he was bought by the former for Rs 12.25 crores. Shikhar Dhawan was the second-most-expensive marquee player sold at the auction. He was bought Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 crore.

Three teams - Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad did not buy any marquee players.

Here is the list of marquee players bought at the IPL Mega Auction 2022:-

Shikhar Dhawan - Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 crore

R Ashwin - Rajasthan Royals - Rs 5 crore

Pat Cummins - Kolkata Knight Riders - Rs 7.25 crore

Kagiso Rabada - Punjab Kings - Rs 9.25 crore

Trent Boult - Rajasthan Royals - Rs 8 crore

Shreyas Iyer - Kolkata Knight Riders - Rs 12.25 crore

Mohammed Shami - Gujarat Titans - Rs 6.25 crore

Faf du Plessis - Royal Challengers Bangalore - Rs 7 crore

Quinton de Kock - Lucknow Super Giants - Rs 6.75 crore

David Warner - Delhi Capitals - Rs 6.25 crore

