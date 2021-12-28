ITR deadline: Netizens take potshots at slow portal; meme-fest ensues 

As the deadline for filing income tax returns (ITRs) comes closer, the portal has reported glitches for some users. While others used this opportunity to air their grievances, some users brought their hilarity to the fore and shared some hilarious memes.

A Chartered Accountant named Pranav Sinha quoted the former US President Abraham Lincoln and poked fun at the Income Tax Department and the IT firm Infosys. Infosys was responsible for developing the new income tax portal. “Abraham Lincoln: “Give me 6 hr to chop down a tree, and I will spend the first 4 sharpening the axe.” Income Tax Department and Infosys: I will give 31 December as last date for filing ITR and I’ll also keep updating utility till the end,” Sinha tweeted.

Other users, however, disputed these claims and said that the portal is working fine for them. “Don’t believe in rumours. There is no extension of ITR due date yet. Extension is unlikely this time. Website is working fine as compared to the last year’s peak time. Personal view,” CA Kamal Murarka tweeted.

Don't believe in rumours. There is no #extension of #ITR due date till yet. Extension is unlikely this time. Website is working fine as compared to the last year's peak time. Personal view. #incometax #extendduedates #Extend_Due_Dates #Extend_Due_Date_Immediately — CA Kamal Murarka (@kamalmurarka423) December 26, 2021 #IncomeTax Department said the last date to file income tax returns (ITR) is December 31 but taxpayers should not wait till the last day.

“Year-end is here, so is the due date to file ITR for AY 2021-22. Don’t wait till the last day! File NOW!!! pic.twitter.com/8UvOutbcCq — Hari Krishnan Pongilath (@h_pongilath) December 27, 2021

For the uninitiated, taxpayers need to file their ITRs till December 31, 2021. Procedure of filing an income tax return varies as per taxpayers’ income – salary, business and profit on investment generated in a year. One needs to have documents like Form 16, Form 16A, PAN card Aadhaar card, capital gains investment, salary slip, Form 26AS and bank statement.

