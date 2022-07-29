ITR filing: Netizens demand deadline extension, complain about portal 

As the last date to file income tax returns comes closer, users have sought an extension of the deadline to file ITR for assessment year 2022-23. They said online ITR filing portal was not functional and taking eons to load. While some took to Twitter to vent their frustration, others shared funny memes regarding the same.

A user shared a tongue-in-cheek encounter he had with an Income Tax department official. The user wrote, “I called income tax office for portal related issue. [The] executive replied that his income tax portal also loading from last 10 minutes. So please call after some time.”

I called income tax office for portal related issue , executive replied me that, his income tax portal also loading from last 10 min. So please call after some time 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂#Extend_Due_Date_Immediately #Extend_Due_Dates_Immediately — vijesh suthar (@mahakal6583) July 25, 2022

Some users also tagged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and IT bellwether Infosys in their tweets.

According to Income Tax rules, deadline for filing ITR for AY2022-23 by individual taxpayers who don’t need to get their accounts audited is July 31 of the subsequent financial year. If you fail to file your return by July 31, a late fee is levied. The late fee imposed will depend entirely on the annual income of an individual.



If an individual’s yearly income is above Rs 5 lakh per annum, a late fee of Rs 5,000 will be charged. In case their income is less than Rs 5 lakh per annum, a late fee of Rs 1,000 will be levied.

