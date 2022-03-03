‘Jamsetji Tata has provided us with inspiration, ethics’, says Ratan Tata

Tata Group chairman emeritus and philanthropist Ratan Tata paid his tributes to the founder of the conglomerate in his own style. The 84-year-old Padma Vibhushan awardee stated that the founder of Tata Group – Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata—not only provided his successive generations with his inspiration but also his ethics, values and selflessness which, in turn, has provided dignity and livelihood to thousands.



He signed off by giving his best wishes to the Tata Group employees on the occasion of Jamsetji Tata’s birth anniversary. Ratan Tata also shared his photograph with the bust of the Tata Group founder.

The Tata Group chairman emeritus tweeted, “Mr Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata has provided us with his inspiration, his ethics, values and selflessness which have provided dignity and livelihood to thousands of citizens. My best wishes go out to all the Tata Group employees on the birth anniversary of our founder.”

About Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata



Born on March 3 1839 in Gujarat’s Navsari, Jamsetji Tata was the first and only child of the scion of a family of Parsi priests—Nusserwanji Tata. Jamsetji joined his father in Bombay at the age of 14. After this, Nusserwanji got a young Jamsetji enrolled in Elphinstone College from where he graduated in 1858 as a ‘green scholar’.



According to the Tata Group, “Jamsetji Tata was more than just the entrepreneur who helped India take her place in the league of industrialised nations. He was a patriot and a humanist whose ideals and vision shaped an exceptional business conglomerate.”



It further stated, “But what made Jamsetji truly unique, the quality that places him in the pantheon of modern India’s greatest sons, was his humaneness.”



