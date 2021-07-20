Jeff Bezos spacefight: New Shepard’s first astronaut crew safely returns home

Just nine days after billionaire Richard Branson flew to space aboard his VSS Unity, the world's richest man and former Amazon chief Jeff Bezos has flown 100 km above the surface of the earth in the New Shepard spaceship from a desert site in West Texas on Tuesday.

The Blue Origin spacecraft crew include Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos, 82-year-old former pilot Wally Funk and 18-year-old teenager Oliver Daeman. They flew beyond the Karman Line and experience the never-before-seen view of the planet earth from space.

The total flight duration was 11 minutes. All crew members had been undergoing extensive training for the past several days and there were no trained astronauts navigating them on their journey to spacecraft.

You can watch the live broadcast of the Blue Origin spaceflight on BusinessToday.In live blog as bring you all the live updates.