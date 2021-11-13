'Johnson and Johndaughter': Netizens suggest crazy names for separate J&J firms

scorecardresearch
The healthcare conglomerate said in a statement on Friday that it will spin off its consumer health division that sells Listerine and Baby Powder into a publicly-traded company

Johnson & Johnson stated that it is aiming to complete this separation in 18 to 24 months

After Johnson & Johnson (J&J) announced its plans to break itself up into two public companies, netizens took to social media to decide on the names of the entities and came up with some with permutations and combinations.

The healthcare conglomerate said in a statement on Friday that it will spin off its consumer health division that sells Listerine and Baby Powder into a publicly-traded company. The company is expected to retain its pharmaceuticals and medical device units that sell drugs such as Darzalex for cancer treatment. Johnson & Johnson stated that it is aiming to complete this separation in 18 to 24 months.

What many netizens have been pondering over is what are going to be the names of the new companies that emerge out of this separation. Glancing at Twitter reactions, the most common suggestion has been to call the separate firms 'Johnson' and 'Johnson'. Of course, some netizens have come up with even funnier names for the separate firms. The name 'Johndaughter' is also being thrown around.

This is going to be a major shake-up at the 125-year-old firm. Johnson & Johnson was founded in 1886 by three brothers - Robert Wood Johnson, James Wood Johnson and Edward Mead Johnson. The company was set up in New Brunswick, New Jersey in the United States.

Here is a collection of suggested names being thrown around on Twitter:

