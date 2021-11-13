'Johnson and Johndaughter': Netizens suggest crazy names for separate J&J firms

After Johnson & Johnson (J&J) announced its plans to break itself up into two public companies, netizens took to social media to decide on the names of the entities and came up with some with permutations and combinations.

The healthcare conglomerate said in a statement on Friday that it will spin off its consumer health division that sells Listerine and Baby Powder into a publicly-traded company. The company is expected to retain its pharmaceuticals and medical device units that sell drugs such as Darzalex for cancer treatment. Johnson & Johnson stated that it is aiming to complete this separation in 18 to 24 months.

What many netizens have been pondering over is what are going to be the names of the new companies that emerge out of this separation. Glancing at Twitter reactions, the most common suggestion has been to call the separate firms 'Johnson' and 'Johnson'. Of course, some netizens have come up with even funnier names for the separate firms. The name 'Johndaughter' is also being thrown around.

This is going to be a major shake-up at the 125-year-old firm. Johnson & Johnson was founded in 1886 by three brothers - Robert Wood Johnson, James Wood Johnson and Edward Mead Johnson. The company was set up in New Brunswick, New Jersey in the United States.

Here is a collection of suggested names being thrown around on Twitter:

Johnson and Johndaughter! https://t.co/4Dvc5mu7tr — Dharmesh Ba (@dharmeshba) November 12, 2021

Johnson and Jensen

Johnson and Johndaughter

Johnson and Jonson.

Johnson and Janedaughter https://t.co/4rcarstZUp — Ravikiran Rao (@RavikiranRao) November 12, 2021

Pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson to split in two.

Each will be called "Johnson".

One Johnson will be pharma part, keeping the "ph" to distinguish it from other farmers.

One Johnson will be ceutical part, changing the spelling to whatever that means.

No word on Johndaughter. — William Ruh (@ruh_william) November 12, 2021

John John + Son & Son



Johnson + Johnson but who keeps the & ?



John & Son + Son John



Johnson & Johnson + Not Johnson or Not Johnson



Johnson & Johnson Side A + Johnson & Johnson Side B



... — TecknoVicking (@TecknoVicking) November 12, 2021

Company Johnson 1 and company Johnson A — Stay at home Dad W/ High T (@DadWHighT1) November 12, 2021

I'm seeing double here. Four Johnsons! pic.twitter.com/XIAhKm2Z1E — Matt Mills (Japanese Bonus Track Edition) (@mattmillswrites) November 12, 2021

Something like this pic.twitter.com/woflo9RkvM — Don Nichito ニチト (@NichoAlAjillo) November 12, 2021

"I'm Agent Johnson, this is Special Agent Johnson. No relation." — Jon Ryves (@Knight_2359) November 12, 2021

Hi, I'm Larry, this is my pharmaceutical company Johnson, and this is my other pharmaceutical company Johnson — Jocelyn Knockersbury (@glitterninja) November 12, 2021

Johnson&Johnson should split it in Johnson & Johndaughter. $JNJ — Sean Ghafourian Nilforoushan (@User_Sean) November 12, 2021

