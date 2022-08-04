‘Kaho Na Pyaaz Hai’: Swiggy goes full-throttle in its meme game

Online food aggregator Swiggy has gotten the internet talking with its very innovative use of memes. The unicorn shared some movie posters on its Twitter handle and wrote, “Instagram saw it, thought Twitter should see it too.” These posters were of Hritik Roshan and Amisha Patel’s hit debut film Kaho na Pyaar Hai, Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi, Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees, Govinda and Karishma Kapoor-starrer comic caper Coolie No 1, Imtiaz Ali directorials Jab We Met and Tamasha.

instagram saw it, thought twitter should see it too 🏃‍♂️



(via: just_here_to_ruin_your_day on instagram) pic.twitter.com/VpVJGMFQbR — Swiggy (@Swiggy) August 4, 2022

Before Swiggy went all out in its meme, a user shared these posters on Instagram with the caption, “Want to make part 2 of such posters, suggest.”

This, however, is not the first time that Swiggy has gone all filmy. In the latter part of June, the company's social media account posted some absolutely relatable memes out of movies. One on dieting, for example, featured a scene from the recently released Varun Dhawan-starrer JugJugg Jeeyo.

There was another one on hunger that featured Junior NTR’s entry scene from SS Rajamouli’s superhit magnum opus RRR. Swiggy also posted a meme from Baahubali to depict the situation which most of us face—fighting with sibling/friend over the last slice of pizza.

Prior to this, Swiggy was in the news for announcing Moonlight policy which allows employees to take up external projects for pro-bono or economic consideration. As per Swiggy, this venture comprises activities outside office hours or on weekends which don’t impact the productivity of employees or have a conflict of interest with the business in any way.

