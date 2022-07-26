Kargil Vijay Diwas: President Murmu, PM Modi pay tributes to the martyrs 

India is celebrating its 23rd 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' today to honour the martyrs of the Kargil War that took place in 1999. Leaders paid homage to the Indian soldiers who were martyred during the war. Newly-elected President Droupadi Murmu termed it as a 'symbol of extraordinary valor', while Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it a 'symbol of pride'.

On July 26, 1999, India announced the success of 'Operation Vijay', after fighting against Pakistani troops for nearly three months to re-capture Tiger Hills of Kargil, Ladakh.

President Murmu said in a tweet, "Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of extraordinary valor, valor and determination of our armed forces. I bow to all the brave soldiers who laid down their lives to protect Mother India. All the countrymen will always be indebted to him and his family members".

कारगिल विजय दिवस हमारे सशस्त्र बलों की असाधारण वीरता, पराक्रम और दृढ़ संकल्प का प्रतीक है। भारत माता की रक्षा के लिए अपने प्राण न्योछावर करने वाले सभी वीर सैनिकों को मैं नमन करती हूं। सभी देशवासी, उनके और उनके परिवारजनों के प्रति सदैव ऋणी रहेंगे। जय हिन्द! — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 26, 2022

Further, PM Modi also paid his respects to slain soldiers as he said, "Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of pride and glory of Maa Bharati. On this occasion, my salute to all the brave sons of the country who have accomplished their valor in the defense of the motherland".

Every year, the Prime Minister pays tribute to the martyrs at Amar Jawan Jyoti which has been moved to the National War Memorial from India Gate.

कारगिल विजय दिवस मां भारती की आन-बान और शान का प्रतीक है। इस अवसर पर मातृभूमि की रक्षा में पराक्रम की पराकाष्ठा करने वाले देश के सभी साहसी सपूतों को मेरा शत-शत नमन। जय हिंद! pic.twitter.com/wIHyTrNPMU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2022

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with other Army officials paid tributes to the soldiers at the National War Memorial.

Ahead of the event, Rajnath Singh had announced the setting up of “joint theatre commands” to enhance coordination among all three services of the country’s armed forces.

He had also said, "We are committed to the resolution passed in the Parliament on PoK. PoK was, is and shall always remain an integral part of India".

#WATCH | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in the 1999 Kargil War and lays a wreath at the National War Memorial in Delhi, on #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/kyHrOLZZGP — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2022

To mark the occasion, the Indian Army also started a motorbike expedition on July 18 under the supervision of Lieutenant General BS Raju, from New Delhi to the Kargil War Memorial at Dras (Ladakh). It was done as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations to mark 75 years of Independence.

As per reports, more than 500 soldiers had sacrificed their lives during the war.