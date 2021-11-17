Kartarpur Sahib Corridor reopens after 20 months; Covid report, vaccine certificates must

India and Pakistan have agreed to allow only fully vaccinated individuals to undertake the pilgrimage ahead of the reopening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for "Holy Darshan" on Wednesday. Pilgrims will have to carry a negative RT-PCR report and Covid-19 vaccination certificates.

The Kartarpur Sahib Corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev, to the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district. Kartarpur is on the west bank of river Ravi where Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, spent the last 18 years of his life.

Just four months after it opened to pilgrims, the corridor was closed in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The pilgrimage will now reopen after a gap of over a year and a half. An announcement was made by on November 15, three days before the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on Friday.

Around 100-200 pilgrims from India are expected to travel across the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on any given day. Pilgrims will also have to take a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) upon their arrival in Pakistan.

Besides, a delegation of BJP leaders met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP chief JP Nadda on the weekend to request that the pilgrimage resume.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote on Twitter that the decision would "benefit large numbers" of Sikh pilgrims. "This decision reflects the immense reverence of Modi govt towards Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and our Sikh community," his tweet read.

While CM Charanjit Singh Channi said in a tweet, "It is a happy moment that Kartarpur Corridor is reopening and the prayers of the Sikh community are being answered. I had met PM-HM as CM and had requested them. Now they've announced it, I thank them. Punjab cabinet will be part of the first jatha for paying obeisance on Nov 18."

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu also welcomed the step. Terming it as the "reopening of the corridor of infinite possibilities", Sidhu said the development was an "invaluable gift". "The wait was long and painful and I am so glad that Guru's abode is once again open for Darshan Deedar," Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said in a tweet.

On the occasion of the second anniversary of Kartarpur Sahib on November 9, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had said in a tweet earlier this year, "Kartarpur Corridor reflects my government's commitment to minority rights and interfaith harmony.