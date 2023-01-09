'Khana mangoge, Langar denge': Sikh man wins heart with his take on Zomato-Blinkit campaign

Days after a fun-filled billboard advertisement collaboration between Zomato and Blinkit, a social activist from Gurugram joined the trend with a heart-warming message. The social activist from Gurugram, Harteerath Singh, shared a video on Instagram wherein he can be seen standing in front of the Blinkit-Zomato billboards.

Singh is holding two banners that read, “Khaana mangoge langar denge (If you ask for food, we’ll give you a free meal)” and “Thand lagegi kambal denge (If you feel cold, we’ll give you blankets).” The video shared by Singh has garnered over 2.7 million views and more than 231,000 likes at the time of publishing of this story.

Singh shared the video with the caption, “Be it war-struck areas like the Syrian borders or the remotest of towns, Guru Nanaks langar is available for everyone regardless of caste, colour, gender, and creed! The same goes for protecting the honor of those with a blanket- since the 14th century!”

Blinkit also replied to Singh’s video and wrote, “Big fan sir (sic).” Singh replied to this and said, “Aao phir, let’s do sewa together!” Another user said that Singh aced the trend in the most beautiful way. A user said, “So wholesome! God bless you abundantly.”

2023 started on a fun note as Blinkit and its parent company Zomato collaborated on a billboard advert. This advertisement was inspired by the dialogue which says, “Doodh mangoge, Kheer denge; Kashmir mangoge, cheer denge” (Ask for milk, we will give you kheer, but ask for Kashmir, we will tear you apart) from the 2002 film Maa Tujhe Salaam.

Blinkit’s yellow billboard read, “Doodh mangoge, doodh denge” (Ask for milk and we will deliver milk) whereas Zomato’s red billboard read, “Kheer mangoge, kheer denge” (Ask for kheer and we will deliver it).

