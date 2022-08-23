KM Birla cracks audience up with his favourite campus joke at IIT-Bombay convocation; watch video

Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, who was the Chief Guest at Indian Institute of Bombay's 60th Convocation ceremony, cracked the audience up with his favourite campus joke. Birla delivered the convocation address at IIT-Bombay, and spoke about a host of things, apart from the joke.

“How can I forget the famous campus jokes that I hear from my IIT Bombay alumni friends. My favourite is the one that I heard that goes like this – Late at night, a seemingly lost auto driver on the campus here asks a PhD student the way out of the campus. Pat comes a reply, For the past four years, I am also looking for it.”

“Clearly all of you who are graduating today have had no such difficulty in finding ‘bahar jaane ka rasta’ (way out of the campus),” he said.

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-Bombay) organised its 60th Convocation ceremony earlier this week. This is the first event wherein students, faculty members and other guests were physically present since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total 2,835 degrees were awarded to 2,585 recipients. These included 206 PhD, 34 (MTech, MPhil+PhD, 24 dual degrees (MSc+PhD), 3 MS (research), 700 MTech, 53 MDes, 14 dual degrees (BDes+MDes), 23 MPhil, 115 MBA, 1 EMBA, 17 MPP, 204 two-year MSc, 326 dual degrees (BTech+MTech), 654 BTech Degrees, 50 Interdisciplinary dual degrees (BTech/BS+MTech/MSc), 6 five-year integrated MSc, 6 dual degrees (BS+MSc), 48 BS, 14 BDes and 24 PDGIIT. IIT Bombay also granted 25 joint PhDs along with Monash University this year.

Total number of PhD degrees awarded stood at 449, the first time any Indian academic institute has produced more than 400 PhD graduates in a year. 35 research scholars have been selected for the 'Naik and Rastogi Award for Excellence in PhD and Thesis.'

