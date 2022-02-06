Lata Mangeshkar death: From PM Modi to Akshay Kumar, tributes pour in for late singer

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday morning after prolonged hospitalisation. Mangeshkar had been undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital for the last 29 days. The 92-year-old singing legend had tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms on January 8.
The death of one of the most iconic and revered singers of cinema has left the country in grief. Tributes and condolences have started to pour in from all corners of the country.
From politicians to Bollywood stars to cricketers, many have taken to Twitter to pay tribute to the 'Nightingale of India'.
Paying tribute to Mangeshkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people."
"Lata-ji's demise is heart-breaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their inner-most emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-ji's accomplishments will remain incomparable," wrote President Ram Nath Kovind on Twitter.
"Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe…and how can one forget such a voice!
Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shant," wrote Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.
"An icon forever. I will always savour the legacy of her songs. How fortunate were we to have grown up listening to Lataji's songs. Om Shanti. My deepest condolences to the Mangeshkar family," wrote Ajay Devgn.
Shikhar Dhawan also paid tribute to the Lata Mangeshkar op Twitter. He wrote, "Your music touched our soul and made us smile. Rest in Peace Lata Mangeshkar Ji. Your legacy will inspire generations to come."
Here is a collection of tributes to Lata Mangeshkar:
