Lata Mangeshkar death: From PM Modi to Akshay Kumar, tributes pour in for late singer

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday morning after prolonged hospitalisation. Mangeshkar had been undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital for the last 29 days. The 92-year-old singing legend had tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms on January 8.

The death of one of the most iconic and revered singers of cinema has left the country in grief. Tributes and condolences have started to pour in from all corners of the country.

From politicians to Bollywood stars to cricketers, many have taken to Twitter to pay tribute to the 'Nightingale of India'.

Paying tribute to Mangeshkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people."

"Lata-ji's demise is heart-breaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their inner-most emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-ji's accomplishments will remain incomparable," wrote President Ram Nath Kovind on Twitter.

An artist born but once in centuries, Lata-didi was an exceptional human being, full of warmth, as I found whenever I met her. The divine voice has gone quiet forever but her melodies will remain immortal, echoing in eternity. My condolences to her family and admirers everywhere. pic.twitter.com/FfQ8lmjHGN — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 6, 2022

"Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe…and how can one forget such a voice!

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shant," wrote Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.

"An icon forever. I will always savour the legacy of her songs. How fortunate were we to have grown up listening to Lataji's songs. Om Shanti. My deepest condolences to the Mangeshkar family," wrote Ajay Devgn.

Shikhar Dhawan also paid tribute to the Lata Mangeshkar op Twitter. He wrote, "Your music touched our soul and made us smile. Rest in Peace Lata Mangeshkar Ji. Your legacy will inspire generations to come."

Here is a collection of tributes to Lata Mangeshkar:

मैं खुद को सौभाग्यशाली समझता हूँ कि समय-समय पर मुझे लता दीदी का स्नेह और आशीर्वाद प्राप्त होता रहा। अपने अतुलनीय देशप्रेम, मधुर वाणी और सौम्यता से वो सदैव हमारे बीच रहेंगी। उनके परिजनों व असंख्य प्रशंसकों के प्रति अपनी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूँ। ॐ शांति शांति pic.twitter.com/52fy46tOmE — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 6, 2022

Received the sad news of Lata Mangeshkar ji’s demise. She remained the most beloved voice of India for many decades.

Her golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans.



My condolences to her family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/Oi6Wb2134M — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 6, 2022

I am extremely saddened by the demise of Lata Mangeshkar Ji, the Nightingale of Indian Cinema and legendary singer. India has lost its voice in the death of Lata ji, who has enthralled music lovers in India & across the globe with her mellifluous & sublime voice for many decades. pic.twitter.com/C9m3PfexyP — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) February 6, 2022

The Nightingale of India ,a voice which has resonated with, brought joy and happiness to millions around the world leaves. Heartfelt Condolences to her family and fans. Om Shanti 🙏#LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/O6gWb27x3s — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 6, 2022

ऐ मेरे वतन के लोगों

ज़रा आँख में भर लो पानी...



The legend, India's nightingale Lata Mangeshkar is no more with us. This is an end of an era in Indian Music Industry. Her golden voice will live with us till eternity. May her soul rest in peace.



Om Shanti!🙏 pic.twitter.com/v6JPTnYKDW — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) February 6, 2022

Not only music industry but India has lost it's soul today. This is truly a tragic news that the queen of melodies and Bharat Ratna has left us. Rest in Peace Lata Mangeshkar Ji. Om Shanti🙏 #LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/WeEZgOUnQ5 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 6, 2022

Grieved to learn about the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar Ji. It's an irreparable loss to the nation. Sincere condolences to her family and fans.#LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/g0CmYo69J9 — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) February 6, 2022

Blessed to have used this song with the nightingale at her best in perhaps my best cinematic moment. #RIPLataMangeshkarhttps://t.co/j3BMcxru3A — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) February 6, 2022

