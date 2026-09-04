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Looking for South Indian films? Netflix’s new Southverse puts them all in one place

Looking for South Indian films? Netflix’s new Southverse puts them all in one place

Netflix has also included titles such as the romantic-comedy series #Love and the upcoming series Legacy, expanding the range of genres available through the Southverse hub

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 4, 2026 3:30 AM IST
Looking for South Indian films? Netflix’s new Southverse puts them all in one placeNetflix has launched Southverse, a new dedicated collection for members in India that brings films and series from southern India

Netflix has launched Southverse, a new dedicated collection for members in India that brings films and series from southern India together in one easy-to-find destination. The new hub is designed to make browsing simpler for viewers who want to explore Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and other southern-language stories without having to search through the entire platform.

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What is Netflix Southverse?

Southverse appears directly on the Netflix homepage and offers curated recommendations organised around languages, genres, stars and moods. This means viewers can either search for a specific kind of content or simply browse the collection to discover something new.

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The collection includes a mix of theatrical successes and Netflix Originals. Titles currently highlighted include Peddi, Blast, Amaran, Maharaja, Court: State vs A Nobody and Lucky Bhaskar. Netflix Originals such as Pyaar Prema Kalyanam, Made in Korea and Super Subbu are also part of the collection.

For viewers looking for upcoming content, Netflix has also included titles such as the romantic-comedy series #Love and the upcoming series Legacy, expanding the range of genres available through the Southverse hub.

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Why Netflix is focusing on southern content

The move comes as southern Indian films and series continue to find audiences both in India and overseas. Netflix says that since 2025, its India Top 10 Films list has featured at least one film from the region every week.

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The platform also noted that Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films appeared on its Global Top 10 Non-English Films list in 39 of 52 weeks during 2025. Southern Indian titles also reached Top 10 lists in 59 countries outside India, highlighting the growing international demand for these stories.

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One new southern title every week

Netflix has said that members can expect an average of one new title every week from southern India for the rest of 2026. The releases will include major post-theatrical films as well as Netflix Originals.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 4, 2026 3:30 AM IST
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