Lunar eclipse 2022: Can Chandra Grahan affect your health?

We are about to witness the last lunar eclipse of 2022 on Tuesday, November 8. Chandra Grahan or Lunar Eclipse that occurs when the Sun, Moon, and Earth align, and the Moon passes into Earth's shadow will be visible in North America, the Pacific region, Australia, and Eastern Asia.

In India, the Chandra Grahan will be visible in cities including New Delhi, Ranchi, Noida, Gurugram, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Patna, Vapi, Vijapur, Mumbai, Bhopal, Raipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Pune, etc.

Can lunar eclipse affect your health?

Astrologers believe that there are certain health impacts that Chandra Grahan can have on your body. However, according to scientists, a penumbral lunar eclipse does not come with any ill effects.

Here are some of the myths about Chandra Grahan, accompanied by scientific evidence.

Lunar Eclipse can cause skin disease

As per astrologers, during an eclipse our body's Kapha dosha, which controls muscle growth and stability undergoes an imbalance. The imbalance can cause skin problems like breakouts, acne, pimples, early signs of ageing, etc. This myth is not scientifically evident.

Lunar eclipse can affect the eyes

People are generally adviced to wear protective glasses to protect their eyes from the harmful rays emitted during an eclipse. According to science, moon rays, unlike the sun, do not harm naked eyes. According to NASA, viewers don’t need any special equipment to observe a lunar eclipse, although binoculars or a telescope will enhance the view and the red color.

Lunar eclipse can contaminate food

It is advised by our elders to not eat anything during the eclipse as it can contaminate the food and slower the process of digestion. There is again no scientific evidence to the believe. However, Ayurveda says that to reduce the effect of Kapha on your body, you can have dry ginger with water.

Lunar eclipse can affect fertility

Moon is a symbol of fertility and reproduction in a lot of cultures. Several legends consider lunar eclipse as the ideal time for a woman to conceive. Scientifically speaking, it is important to note that not only every woman's cycle length differ but also every individual's health conditions.

