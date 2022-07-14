Mamata Banerjee displays culinary skills, prepares momos, phuchka; watch videos

Just like so many of us, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also a street food enthusiast. Banerjee was recently spotted displaying her culinary skills at a local momo stall in Darjeeling. The stall is operated by women belonging to a self-help group, according to the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee displayed her culinary skills as she prepared momos at a local stall in Darjeeling earlier today pic.twitter.com/rcd10keMwt — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2022

Our Hon'ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial visited several places in Darjeeling today. She also made momos with local residents during her morning walk.



Sharing a few glimpses from the day... pic.twitter.com/dQ1XsmvVoZ — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) July 14, 2022

Banerjee also shared the development on her official Facebook account and wrote, “Today I made momos during my morning walk, in Darjeeling. Elated to share such special moments with my people. Darjeeling will always have my heart and I salute the hardworking people of our hills who make every visit so memorable.”

Meanwhile, another video of Banerjee is circulating on social media wherein she can be seen making puchkas.

A user shared the 45-second-long video on Twitter and wrote, “CM Mamata Banerjee in a different mood, making phuchka by herself and treating people in Darjeeling. She stopped by a stall, offered to help and then put her hands into making this tamarind water filled snack that can make people go crazy.”

CM #MamataBanerjee in a different mood, making ‘phuchka’ by herself and treating people in #Darjeeling. She stopped by a stall, offered to help and then put her hands into making this tamarind water filled snack that can make people go crazy pic.twitter.com/TNVcqd9wvc — Tamal Saha (@Tamal0401) July 12, 2022

This, however, is not the first time that Banerjee has made food at a roadside stall in the hills. She made momos at a roadside stall in the hills during her previous Darjeeling visit. She also prepared tea at a stall and served it to people while returning to Kolkata from the sea resort town of Digha in 2019.

