Mamata Banerjee displays culinary skills, prepares momos, phuchka; watch videos

Just like so many of us, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also a street food enthusiast. Banerjee was recently spotted displaying her culinary skills at a local momo stall in Darjeeling. The stall is operated by women belonging to a self-help group, according to the Trinamool Congress (TMC).
Banerjee also shared the development on her official Facebook account and wrote, “Today I made momos during my morning walk, in Darjeeling. Elated to share such special moments with my people. Darjeeling will always have my heart and I salute the hardworking people of our hills who make every visit so memorable.”
Meanwhile, another video of Banerjee is circulating on social media wherein she can be seen making puchkas.
A user shared the 45-second-long video on Twitter and wrote, “CM Mamata Banerjee in a different mood, making phuchka by herself and treating people in Darjeeling. She stopped by a stall, offered to help and then put her hands into making this tamarind water filled snack that can make people go crazy.”
This, however, is not the first time that Banerjee has made food at a roadside stall in the hills. She made momos at a roadside stall in the hills during her previous Darjeeling visit. She also prepared tea at a stall and served it to people while returning to Kolkata from the sea resort town of Digha in 2019.
