‘More volatile than crypto’: How Internet reacted to rising tomato prices across India

Online food aggregator Zomato has expressed its angst at users giving it one-star reviews even when it’s the ‘tomato’ whose prices have gone up. “Guys, it’s ‘tomato’ whose prices are rising, please don’t write 1-star reviews for us,” Zomato said in a tweet.

guys, it’s ‘tomato’ whose prices are rising, please don’t write 1-star reviews for us 😅🙏 — zomato (@zomato) November 24, 2021 Very soon, Tomato price > Manali trip#TomatoPrice — MakeMyTrip (@makemytrip) November 25, 2021 Friendly reminder that we don't accept tomatoes as payment.

You can use your goCash though. 😉#Tomato #TomatoPrices — goibibo (@goibibo) November 25, 2021 It was not only Zomato that took to Twitter to vent about rising tomato prices. While some netizens harked back to Nirmala Sitharaman’s "I don’t eat onion" comment, others wondered whether a tomato would look good on a ring to propose their girlfriends or in a safe. A user also said that tomato prices are much more volatile than cryptocurrency prices. It was not only Zomato that took to Twitter to vent about rising tomato prices. While some netizens harked back to Nirmala Sitharaman’s "I don’t eat onion" comment, others wondered whether a tomato would look good on a ring to propose their girlfriends or in a safe. A user also said that tomato prices are much more volatile than cryptocurrency prices.

Tomato is currently selling at Rs 44.25 per kilogram up from Rs 33.5 last month in Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi, as per chairman of the agricultural produce marketing committee of the Azadpur Mandi Adil Ahmad Khan. This rise in prices is much more glaring in retail and online markets where customers have to pay anything between Rs 90-Rs 108 per kg of tomatoes.

Tomato (hybrid) costs Rs 90 per kg in Delhi on Grofers and Rs 80 per kg on BigBasket in Delhi. Retail prices of tomatoes have gone up to Rs 90-120 per kg in Bengaluru and vegetables like brinjal, cabbage, carrots, radishes and beans have also witnessed a significant spike in prices due to incessant rains in Karnataka.

“Very little stock is coming to the city; just about 10 percent-20 percent of the usual. The prices of tomatoes went up to Rs 100-110. Other vegetables like beans, carrot and radish have alse become costly,” a vegetable trader and secretary of the Russell Market Committee in Karnataka told India Today.

Meanwhile, a hotel owner at Tamil Nadu’s Vandavasi has a special offer for his customers to manage rising tomato prices. The owner named Gnanavel announced that a customer can either trade 1kg of tomatoes for 1kg biryani or can get half kg tomatoes free while buying 1kg biryani.

(With agency inputs)

