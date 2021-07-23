Mumbai Police records Shilpa Shetty's statement in porn racket case involving Raj Kundra

Officers from Mumbai Police's crime branch visited actress Shilpa Shetty's residence in Juhu, Mumbai on Friday to record her statement in the case of pornography racket allegedly being run by her husband Raj Kundra.

The officers brought along Kundra, who was arrested earlier this week, in pornographic films case.

As per the police, the racket was being operated from the office of Viaan Industries in which Shetty was a director. However, she resigned from the post in 2020. The police asked her the reason for resigning from Viaan Industries.

They also inquired about how long Shetty was the director at the company, and if she was aware of the pornography racket.

Shetty's financial accounts will also be checked to identify if had she profited from the racket.

Huge collection of porn films recovered from Kundra's office

Mumbai Police had recently raided the office of Viaan Industries in Andheri (West). The crime branch had seized porn videos of around 20 TB (7 servers) from the office. However, around 1 TB of data was deleted from the servers.

The police is now investigating who deleted the data from the server after Kundra's arrest. It is going through CCTV footage for this, and the crime branch has also sought help of forensic experts to retrieve the deleted data.

"A lot of data has been deleted and it will take time to retrieve it. The crime branch is taking the help of forensic experts to retrieve the data," a source privy to the investigation said.

Money used for cricket betting

Another angle that the crime branch is investigating is related to a cricket betting company called Mercury international. A lot of money from this cricket betting company was transferred to the account of Kundra.

The police are investigating whether profit earned from the racket run by Kundra was being diverted towards cricket betting.

Meanwhile, the police custody of Kundra has been extended till July 27. The case against him was registered under the sections of the Indian Penal Code, Information Technology Act, and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act at the Malwani police station on February 4, 2021.

