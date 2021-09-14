'My pitch to Uber driver': Bengaluru commuter's travails of shared mobility

Bengaluru and its people never fail to show off their start-up spirit. People in the megacity, which produced a record 31 of the total 51 unicorns in India in 2021, eat, sleep and breathe the start-up culture. But more than the top start-ups and numerous others that aspire to be there, the city is also infamous for erratic traffic snarls. Club it with the woes of shared mobility, and you'll get a sense of what the busy people in the Silicon Valley of India experience in their day-to-day life.

Nonetheless, they find the so-called 'start-up humour' even in the worst situations.

One such experience that caught the attention of netizens on social media was a tweet sent out to ride-hailing giant Uber, explaining in perfect business sales pitch the woes of an everyday commuter in the megacity. Even though Uber was quick to reach out to the user, promising to address the issue at the earliest, the issue had already resonated with many users who also shared their woes, some of them in the typical Bengaluru way.

My pitch to @Uber driver every morning:



- It is a cash trip

- There is added tip

- ESOPs in my startup

- Will make warm intro to my investors

- Pro bono tech advisory



Driver says "Ok, I am coming" reluctantly and cancels the trip after 10 seconds 😑@peakbengaluru — Jyotiska Khasnabish (@jyotiska_nk) September 14, 2021

Uber India Support responded, asking the user to share details of the trip so they could address the issue.

Hey there, sorry to hear about the trouble. Please share the registered contact number from which the trip was requested via Direct Message. We will get back to you. — Uber India Support (@UberINSupport) September 14, 2021

Others responded to the Tweet with their take on this uniquely Bengalurean trait of finding start-up humour in their daily woes.

Try an A/B experiment by offering accelerated vesting on acquisition. Rejection rates may come down. — Anand Rangarajan (@mailanand) September 14, 2021

Offer co-foundership. Reduces rejection rates by 5.9%! — Saad Jamal (@The_SaadJamal) September 14, 2021

Traffic woes and commute challenges are a common grouse in Bengaluru. People travelling to their offices or homes face huge inconveniences due to traffic jams at major stretches of the city, including Bannerghatta Road, Tumakuru Road, Kanakapura Road, Outer Ring Road and Hosur Road. This is one of the reasons that people prefer to commute via cabs.

However, cabs run by top mobility companies like Ola and Uber have also become a source of constant worry for users. Rude drivers, payment issues and dissatisfactory services are some of the major issues being faced by the commuters. People often take to social media to complain regarding issues such as the cancellation of a booked ride or the driver not arriving within the set timeframe.

And this unique 'peak Bengaluru' take on convincing the driver-partner to accept your ride found some fans and voices of support.

