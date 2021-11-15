‘National priority’: Anand Mahindra shares solution to tackle stubble burning in Delhi’s neighbouring states

Mahindra Group chairperson and Padma awardee Anand Mahindra has a solution for tackling the issue of stubble burning – one of the issues at the heart of the worsening air quality in Delhi. Mahindra retweeted a tweet by CEO of the Naandi Foundation Manoj Naandi and wrote, “Let’s scale it up Manoj Naandi. It’s a national priority.” Mahindra tagged Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Bhupender Yadav and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Naandi shared a video wherein crop residue was converted into nutrient dense top soil by mixing it with microbial biomes, cow dung and other ingredients. For this technique to be successful, it is critical that the crop residue was collected before the farmers burned it.

“…nutrient dense top soil by mixing it with microbial biomes, cow dung and other ingredients. Now @ShankhNaad is expanding this to Uttar Pradesh.” — Manoj Kumar (@manoj_naandi) November 15, 2021

In a bid to improve air quality in Delhi, The Urban Farms Co. is practicing this in the national capital and it procures 100,000 kgs of paddy residue each year and converts it into beneficial compost which is then used to grow fruits and vegetables.

Our @urbanfarms_co initiative in Delhi procures 100,000 kgs of paddy stubble (preventing burning across 500 acres) each year to convert it into beneficial compost which in turn is used to grow nutritious vegetables, all year round. This is truly a #TrashToTreasure journey! https://t.co/zx4zOdBO9A — Naandi Foundation (@naandi_india) November 10, 2021

This, however, is not the first time that the business magnate has tweeted about the exacerbating Delhi air situation and the possible solutions to tackle it. “Delhi is struggling for breath. But solutions are in sight. Urban Farms Co- a venture by our Naandi Foundation has a ‘proof of concept’. We—and many others—must scale this up rapidly…,” Mahindra tweeted.

Delhi is struggling for breath. But solutions are in sight. @UFCo_India -a venture by our Naandi Foundation has a ‘proof of concept.’ We—and many others—must scale this up rapidly… https://t.co/isAwxbnf4r — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 14, 2021

