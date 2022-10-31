'Not okay with this kind of fanaticism’, says Virat Kohli on alleged privacy breach

Cricketer Virat Kohli lambasted fans upon invasion of his privacy in his hotel room in Australia. The cricketer is in Australia to participate in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Kohli shared the video on his Instagram handle and said that it is appalling and the incident made him paranoid about his privacy.

He further wrote, “If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment.”

Virat Kohli was last in the news for his sensational innings against Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup. Kohli had a score of 82 off 53 and helped India secure a four-wicket win against Pakistan in the opening match.

Australian cricket legend and former Indian coach Greg Chappell called Kohli the “most complete batsman of my time.” Chappell wrote in a column for The Sydney Morning Herald, “Kohli is the most complete Indian batsman of my time. Only the greatest of champions has the courage and the intelligence to transport their imagination beyond the mortal plane. Kohli has that. Perhaps only Tiger Pataudi has come close to transcending a similar stratosphere.”

Commenting on Kohli’s innings. Australian cricket legend Brett Lee said at a Legends Cricket League interaction, “There are times when you don’t get hundreds or you don’t get fifties. That’s all part of professional sport. What I do know is that Virat Kohli is a legend of the game and it’s very hard to keep these guys down for too long.”

(With inputs from PTI)

