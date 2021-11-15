Odisha widow hands over property, gold ornaments worth 1 cr to rickshaw puller

Minati Patnaik, a 63-year-old widow from Odisha’s Cuttack, donated all of her property and other assets worth Rs 1 crore to a rickshaw puller. Patnaik says she is doing so because the rickshaw puller -- Budha Samal and his family who have served her family for around 2 decades. Patnaik donated her three-storey house, gold ornaments and all her possessions to Samal.

She lost her husband to kidney failure last year whereas her daughter died due to a cardiac arrest recently. “After my husband and daughter died in quick succession, Budha Samal and his family have been taking care of me so I’m giving him my properties,” Patnaik said. She added that her relatives always had enough property and that she wanted to give hers to a poor family.

Two of Patnaik’s three sisters opposed her decision to give away her wealth to a rickshaw puller but she decided to carry out her plan. She followed all the legal formalities to ensure that her property was properly transferred to Budha Samal and his family after her death.

“I decided to legally donate everything to Budha and his family so that no one harasses them after my death. He used to drive my daughter to Ravenshaw College. He was the family’s rickshaw puller. My trust in him and his dedication to me and my family earned him the reward, and I did not do them any great service by giving them my property. They deserve it,” she said.

When Samal got to know of Patnaik’s decision, he was overjoyed as it will directly impact his family and all of them comprising his parents, wife and three children (two sons and a daughter) can live together under one roof. He added that he will continue to serve Patnaik till his death.

