'Oh, my tax money': 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri goes for morning walk with Y-category security cover

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri has shared a video from his morning stroll around the city. But the filmmaker did not step out alone for the walk, he walked with his Y-category security cover. In the post caption he said that was the price he has to pay for making the film based on the killings and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir.

Vivek wrote on Twitter, “The price one has to pay to show the Genocide of Hindus in Kashmir. In a Hindu majority country. Freedom of expression, ha.” The filmmaker added the hashtags like ‘Imprisoned in own country’ and ‘Fatwa’. In the post he can be seen wearing a black track suit, while he walks around with a bunch of security personnel.

The Twitter post garnered mixed reactions. A follower wrote, “Oh my tax money," and another wrote, “What a waste of taxpayer's money!” Another wrote, “Humare tax ke paise se security le rahe hain, apni movie tax free karke (he is getting security cover from our tax money after his movie The Kashmir Files was made tax free).”

The price one has to pay to show the Genocide of Hindus in Kashmir. In a Hindu majority country.

Freedom of expression, ha! #ImprisonedInOwnCountry #Fatwa pic.twitter.com/9AZUdbTyca December 23, 2022

Some users in the comment section also claimed the filmmaker was just ‘showing off’ his security cover.

The filmmaker was granted Y-category security cover after the release of his film The Kashmir Files back in March this year. The security cover involves four to five armed commandos in close proximity of the protectee. The Kashmir Files is among 2022's highest grossing Bollywood films as it collected over Rs 340 crore. The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Chinmay Mandlekar and Bhasha Sumbli.

Agnihotri has started shooting for his next project, The Vaccine War. He announced the shoot beginning by posting a picture of film's screenplay and the clapboard. The movie will hit theatres in 11 languages on Independence Day next year.



Also read: After SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara sent for Oscars 2023 nomination

Also read: IND vs BAN Test match: Fans demand KL Rahul’s ouster from all formats after Bangladesh failure