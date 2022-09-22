‘One size fits all’: Qantas stops offering vegetarian meal options on flights; faces backlash

Qantas has stopped providing vegetarian meal options on domestic flights except Perth. Environmentalist Jon Dee wrote on Twitter that the crew told him “one size fits all” when he asked for vegetarian food on the Adelaide to Sydney flight. Soon after Dee’s tweet went viral, users condemned the airline for neglecting the religious beliefs of several passengers in the name of cost cutting.

Dee tweeted, “I’m on the Adelaide to Sydney flight- I’m informed that Qantas no longer serve vegetarian food on domestic flights (except Perth). Crew said “one size fits all”- Joyce has really screwed Qantas.”

He further wrote, “Is Alan Joyce deliberately trying to run Qantas into the ground? What kind of airline stops offering vegetarian food to its passengers? It was chicken pie or nothing tonight. Virgin Australia are you still offering veggie options?”

What kind of airline stops offering vegetarian food to its passengers? It was chicken pie or nothing tonight.@VirginAustralia are you still offering veggie options? pic.twitter.com/zVkG61LlSb — JON DEE (JonDee.com) (@JonDeeOz) September 18, 2022

@Qantas changes menu - passengers now get beef or cow. pic.twitter.com/AfVnqKfR1N — JON DEE (JonDee.com) (@JonDeeOz) September 22, 2022

Replying to Dee’s tweet, a user named Chirag Thakkar wrote, “This is sad and underwhelming. I fly with Qantas often and have been asked to pre-request vegetarian meals each time. Having done that Qantas has still failed to provide any vegetarian meal.”

This is sad and underwhelming. I fly with Qantas often and have been asked to pre-request vegetarian meals each time. Having done that Qantas has still failed to provide any vegetarian meal. — Chirag Thakkar (@chiragt10) September 21, 2022

Another user tagged Qantas and wrote, “So Qantas, I’m a vegetarian and I have diet restrictions. Your new cost-cutting venture excludes me and people who don’t eat meat for religious reasons. A good proportion of the population. My advice would be to cost-cut Alan Joyce- not future customers who will be going elsewhere.”

My advice would b to cost-cut Alan Joyce - not future customers who will b going elsewhere — ShiannonCorcoran💉💉💉💉 (@ShiannonC) September 20, 2022

A user Paul Watt also replied to Dee’s tweet and wrote, “Passengers now have to book vegetarian and other foods well ahead of the flight as the crew no longer have such meals in reserve.”

Passengers now have to book vegetarian and other foods well ahead of the flight as the crew no longer have such meals in reserve. — Paul Watt (@pauledwardwatt) September 18, 2022

An airline spokesperson told The Guardian, “We now offer a single meal/snack option per flight on shorter flights, such as chicken pie or a zucchini and onion frittata. If the option on a particular flight is not suitable for vegetarians, we try to offer an alternative of a small sweet or savoury snack which is vegetarian.”

