‘Only thing I waited for in 1996-97 was this’: This Accenture exec's old newspaper clipping will make you reminisce the 90s

Unlike the day and age of social media, people looked up newspapers to find out the timings of their favourite shows and movies in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Accenture’s Global Mobilisation Manager Vinod Arora shared one such newspaper listing of TV shows and movies from the 1990s on LinkedIn and wrote that this is the only thing he looked forward to in the 1996-97 era. He added that the cable operator handed over this book every month.

Arora further wrote, “1992 was era when Star TV and Zee were launched with just three channels in India. As a kid, I still remember on Zee TV, the day one movie was Khuda Gawah, Deedar and Heer Ranjha!! Philips Top 10, Deewane, Mastane Parwane at Antakshari, Baywatch, Zee Horror Show, Tol Mol ke Bol, many more!!!!! Anyone familiar or remember this!??”

LinkedIn users reminisced about their childhood and said the newspaper clipping shared by Arora made them nostalgic.

Reacting to the post, documentary filmmaker and former scriptwriter for Purani Dilli Talkies, Kshitij Pandey wrote, “Yes I remember this. By the time I was able to read, these started coming in color. But still, I remember reading the list to see what I want to watch. Also, I remember these things getting obsolete when TataSky came in with their own programme schedule thing. Thank you for posting, felt really good seeing these.”

A user wrote, “Cartoon Network’s schedule took me back to my childhood days. My favourites were Courage the Cowardly Dog, The Flintstones, Powerpuff Girls, Scooby Doo, Tom and Jerry, Dexters Laboratory, Pokemon, Bob the Builder, Kids Next Door and there are still a lot missing on that list.”

Pageant coach Aditi Sharma wrote, “This brought such a big smile on my face. It’s such a long, forgotten memory. I remember my brother and I used to scout the paper and mark the timing of all the shows we wanted to watch.”

Chief Financial Officer at Four Fountains De-Stress Spa Vijay Zanzrukiya said that people used to wait for Sunday to watch movies and shows like Ramayana, Chitrahaar, and Chandrakanta on Doordarshan. He added that people used to gather in their neighbour’s homes to watch these programs as there used to be a single TV set between at least 10 homes.

