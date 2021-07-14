Orange alert in Mumbai, heavy rainfall expected hit five Maharashtra districts

Mumbai and the neighbouring district of Thane is under an orange alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) that has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at some isolated places. Pune, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur and Satara districts are under red alert for Wednesday. According to the met department, a red alert allocated to ghat areas means extremely heavy rainfall, more than 204.4 mm precipitation, will hit the isolated places within the next 24 hours.

"Westerly winds have been able to resume, bringing clouds that were depositing rain offshore into the city. Doppler radar images show intense rain bands over MMR, so chances of heavy rain cannot be ruled out till Thursday at least. The intensity of showers is expected to reduce considerably Friday onward," a spokesperson with IMD's regional forecasting centre in Mumbai said.

As per an IMD report earlier on Tuesday Mumbai received 51.5 mm rainfall when residential areas recorded 54.6 mm rainfall. Coastal districts like Raigad and Ratnagiri were hit by 135.5mm and 137.7 mm rainfall respectively in between Monday and Tuesday.

In the last 24 hours Mumbai central has witnessed an average rainfall of 7.69 mm while the western and eastern suburbs received 5.23 mm and 2.10mm respectively, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) tweeted.



The department further added that the rainfall intensity is expected to lose its strength from Thursday onwards while the rest of the state will receive heavy rains at isolated places and also light to moderate showers.

