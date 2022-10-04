Pakistani restaurant serves acid in water bottles; unassuming victims drink, wash hands

In a shocking incident from Pakistan, Lahore Police have arrested a restaurant manager for serving acid in water bottles at a birthday party at Poet Restaurant at the historic Greater Iqbal Park. Police have registered a case against the restaurant manager and five others under section 336B for punishment of hurt caused by corrosive substances of the Pakistani Penal Code.

Survivors are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital as of now. Complainant Muhammad Adil said he celebrated a family birthday party at the restaurant. He further noted his nephew Ahmad’s hands and arms suffered from burn injuries after he washed his hands with it whereas his niece Wajiha started vomiting as she drank the acid from one of the bottles served.

Adil was quoted by news agency PTI as saying, “As the staff served the water bottles my nephew Ahmad washed his hands with it. Soon afterwards he started crying and we witnessed that his hands and arms suffered burn injuries as acid contained the water bottle.”

Probe in the matter is underway and the restaurant has been closed for now. A Pakistani police officer noted, “This is a strange incident and we are probing it from all angles.”

(With agency inputs)