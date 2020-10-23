Passenger shouts 'terrorist' on Air India flight, causes panic

Panic triggered in an Air India flight on Thursday night after a passenger claimed that terrorists were present on the plane. 30-year-old Zia Ul Haq was the passenger who created panic on-board Air India's Delhi-Goa flight yesterday. The police arrested Zia after the flight landed in Goa. And, it was found that Zia was mentally unsound.

Zia claimed himself to be an officer of "Special Cell" and informed passengers about the presence of "terrorist" on-board.

Zia was handed over to the airport police by the Central Industrial Security Force and the staff of Air India when the plane landed at the Dabolim airport.

According to the police, Zia had a history of mental illness and was taking treatment at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences.

After the flight got landed, the passenger was admitted to the Institute of Psychology and Human Behaviour near Panaji after obtaining necessary orders from a local magistrate.

